CRESTVIEW — The 75th anniversary of D-Day will be commemorated at Warriors Hall on June 6.

The event is dedicated to help the community gain knowledge and understanding of the importance of events that helped shaped history and honors those involved.

In accordance with the event, the Crestview Sister City program is holding an essay contest for high school and middle school students.

The essay should be written on the topic of “The Importance of Commemorating D-Day" in 500 words or less, with the title at the top of the paper.

Col. Robert Kirila, “Mother of Normandy” author Jeff Stoffer, and retired English teacher Peggy Mitchell will judge the essays and select three winners from the middle school category and three winners from the high school category.

Each winner will receive a monetary prize based on the award order, with the first place middle school applicant receiving $300 and the first place applicant in the high school category receiving $500.

The essay must be submitted with a registration form by Friday, May 31 at 5 p.m.