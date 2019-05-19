Principal
Tommy Chism
Graduation exercises
May 21, 2019, 8 p.m.
Sulligent High School Gym
Valedictorian and salutatorian
To be announced
Class officers
Astin Teel, president
Harper Noe, vice president
Madison Prothro, secretary
Elaine Otts, reporter
School colors
Blue and white
Candidates for graduation include Maria Christine Armendariz, Davin Wayne Avery, Macey Alexandria Benefield, Anna Scott Boman, Ashlyn Faith Box, Autumn Leigh Buckley, Brady Lane Burnett, Rodney Wayne Carey, Ethan Brock Carrouth, Tanner Reed Collins, Ethan Blaze Compton, Kalum Gray Cook, Gabriel Cury, Nicholas Lee Downey, John David Egger, Gabriella Ruth Gaby, Brandon Chase Gosa, Yang Hanming, Tiasia Monae Harvey, Cory Alan Hollis, Briana Lee Holmes, Haley Brooke Ives, Trenton Stephen Kelley, Amanda Grace Kennedy, Dakota James Lucas, Marco Scott Mastin, Camden Jase McLemore, Deena Faith Moss, John Christopher Murphy, William Amos Murphy Jr., Anthony Jamal Nichols, Harper Margaret Noe, Whitney Elaine Otts, Dylan Scott Paul, Steven Joseph Pevey, Mason Riley Price, Madison Alexandria Prothro, Dylan Blake Sanford, Aaron Wayne Sides, Alex Wayne Sides, Erica Marie Stanford, Kenneth Avon Stephens, Astin Xavier Teel.