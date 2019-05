EGLIN — The base will conduct another prescribed burn today on the western portion of the reservation, officials say.

The burn will take place in tactical training areas E-30, E-31, H-22, H-24 and A-79, north of Range Road 678, east of range roads 291 and 747, south of Range Road 682 and west of Range Road 729.

It will involved about 3,250 acres and the smoke is expected to drift north to a mixing height of 3,300 feet.