DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Fort Walton Beach Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 23 at Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists. This free event features 40+ employers ready to hire this May during Military Appreciation Month.

Just last week, Google announced a new feature of its partnership with RecruitMilitary that provides “remote work” search options for those seeking flexible, remote work opportunities. This feature is especially important to the underemployed and underutilized military spouse demographic that currently accounts for 25 percent unemployment among its 600,000 eligible work-force. This is the highest unemployment rate of any demographic in the U.S.

RecruitMilitary is providing a solution to this staggering unemployment issue by working with Google to bring 8,000 remote jobs directly to military spouses and veterans through this week’s Fort Walton Beach hiring event, as well as its mobile-friendly online job board.