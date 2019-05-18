FORT WALTON BEACH — The Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) defended against motions filed by Danny's Doghouse, of which three out of four were dismissed by the court Thursday.

The motions filed by Richard Rack, the managing member of Danny's Doghouse, stem from the March seizure of more than 100 animals by PAWS at Danny's Doghouse locations in Niceville and Crestview, according to a press release from PAWS legal counsel, Jay Patel and Kyle Bauman of Anchors Smith Grimsley.

After seven hours in court, three of the four motions were denied. The court is expected to issue a ruling on the motion to suppress — a request to exclude certain evidence — in the coming weeks, the press release said.

PAWS still has 24 animals remaining that Danny's Doghouse and Rack have not released and relinquished to the agency, the release said.

The animals were seized following an investigation by PAWS of Danny’s Doghouse after an Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputy discovered dead animals at the Crestview home while conducting a welfare check. Rack, the owner of Danny’s Doghouse, was then linked to the Crestview property.

About two weeks later, authorities seized more than 100 animals from Danny’s Doghouse in Niceville, which was operated by Rack. Some were visibly malnourished and many had skin conditions.



The animals found at the Crestview location were in a garbage can in various states of decomposition. Some had been stored in plastic bins.



An investigation of both discoveries continues, according to Bill Bishop, chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County.