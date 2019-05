EGLIN — The base will hold prescribed burns at two locations on the reservation today, officials say.

The burns will take place in tactical training areas H-13 and G-8. They will involve about 4,000 acres on the western part of the reservation.

The burn in G-8 is west of Range Road 236. H-13 is south of Range Road 234.

Transport winds are out of the south with a mixing height of 5,000 feet.

Smoke impacts should be minimal.