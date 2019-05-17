CRESTVIEW — A man with prior felony convictions was arrested after being caught with an AR15 rifle with three full magazines, meth and marijuana.

According to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Joshua Lawrence, 32, was spotted Thursday by an Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy leaving a gas station in his vehicle in Milligan.

Lawrence came to a stop on Dead End Road and exited the driver's side of the car. The deputy, who followed him to Dead End Road, confirmed Lawrence's identity and gave him commands to stop. Lawrence then ran into the woods. After a foot pursuit, the deputy apprehended Lawrence, the arrest report said.

During a search, the deputy found an AR15 with around 52 rounds of ammo in the weapon, which was in the back floorboard. The deputy said the rifle was "immediately accessible," the arrest report said.

The deputy also found meth and marijuana.

Lawrence was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and felony violation of probation.