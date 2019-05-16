CRESTVIEW — Here is a list of upcoming events in our area.

COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR: 9 a.m. to noon June 1, Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive. The Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce event includes free health and wellness screenings, health education and demonstrations; door prizes, family entertainment and a snack bar. Call 682-3212 for more information.

CRESTVIEW FALL FESTIVAL 2019: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 26, Main Street, Crestview. Free event consists of vendor booths with activities and games for attendees. It includes a popular costume contests for humans and pets, as well as a pet parade at 2 p.m.

RECURRING

BLACKMAN FIRE DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m. first Mondays, 1850 U.S. Highway 2, Baker.

CRESTVIEW CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. second and fourth Mondays, City Hall, 198 N. Wilson St., Crestview.

CRESTVIEW HOUSING AUTHORITY BOARD: 5:15 p.m. third Mondays, 371 Hickory Ave. W, Crestview. Open to the public.

MILLIGAN WATER SYSTEM BOARD: 6 p.m. second Tuesdays, 5340 U.S. Highway 4.

BAKER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 7 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Baker Area Public Safety Building, 1375 19th St.

REP. JAYER WILLIAMSON OFFICE HOURS: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. first and third Thursdays, Okaloosa County Extension office, 3098 Airport Road, Crestview. Call 995-3698 for an appointment.

LAUREL HILL CITY COUNCIL: 6 p.m. first Thursdays, City Hall, 8209 Highway 85 N, Laurel Hill.

DORCAS FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: DFDC now meets 7 p.m. first Thursdays, 5232 Deer Springs Drive, Crestview, off Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90, Holt.

ALMARANTE VOLUNTEER FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSIONERS: 7 p.m. second Thursdays, Almarante Fire Station, 3710 Old California Road, Laurel Hill.

NORTH OKALOOSA FIRE DISTRICT: 5 p.m. third Thursdays, fire station 82, 5549 John Givens Road, Crestview.

HOLT FIRE DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. third Thursdays, 490 W. U.S. Highway 90.

HOLT FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays, fire station.

LAUREL HILL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: 7 p.m., second Fridays, in Laurel Hill City Hall's fire department office.

UNIVERSITY OF WEST FLORIDA: Office hours at the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce, 1447 Commerce Drive, by appointment. Registration begins in April for summer and fall terms. UWF offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs in Fort Walton Beach, Pensacola and online. Call 863-6550 for questions or an appointment.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

CRESTVIEW AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENTS: for chamber members and their employees. Details: 682-3212 or info@crestviewchamber.com. www.crestviewchamber.com.

HEALTH FAIR VENDORS, SPONSORS: The chamber seeks sponsors and vendors for its upcoming health fair, 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the Crestview Community Center, 1446 Commerce Drive, Crestview. Call 682-3212 for more information.

BREAKFAST SPONSORS: for 2019 sought. Contact Tim at 682-3212.

HERITAGE MUSEUM ACTIVITIES

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is located at 115 Westview Ave. in Valparaiso.

BOBBIN LACE & TATTERS GROUP: 1 p.m. first Saturdays at the museum.