Audiences will experience one of humanity’s greatest achievements when Todd Douglas Miller’s “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” opens at the Naval Aviation Memorial Giant Screen Theater beginning at noon Friday. “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” is a family-friendly film and will be shown daily at noon and 2:30 p.m. with a running time of 47 minutes.

Produced by Statement Pictures in partnership with CNN Films and distributed by MacGillivray Freeman Films, “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” is a special giant screen version, made exclusively for science centers and museum theaters, of Miller’s critically-acclaimed theatrical documentary Apollo 11. The film is timed to the much-anticipated celebration of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo 11 mission – the first to put men on the Moon.

“The Apollo 11 mission was humanity’s greatest adventure and we’re pleased to be bringing this edition to science centers and museums everywhere,” says director Todd Douglas Miller. “This film was designed to take full advantage of the immersive quality of IMAX and giant screen theaters.”

“We aimed to honor the original Apollo 11 mission by creating a film event that would capture the spectacle of this most extraordinary of human achievements,” said Courtney Sexton, executive producer and vice president of CNN Films. "Todd Douglas Miller's ambitious ‘Apollo 11: First Steps Edition’ will thrill museum-goers with an incredible, unprecedented experience.”

Crafted from a newly discovered trove of never-before-seen 70mm footage and more than 11,000 hours of uncatalogued audio recordings, “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” puts audiences at the center of NASA’s historic lunar landing. Miller and his team crafted “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” entirely from archival materials. As the team was working closely with NASA and the National Archives (NARA) to locate all existing Apollo 11 footage, NARA staff members made a startling discovery that changed the course of the project: an unprocessed collection of 70mm large format footage, never before seen by the public, containing stunning shots of the launch, the inside of Mission Control, and recovery and post-mission activities. The other unexpected find was a massive cache of audio recordings that captured individual tracks from 60 key mission personnel throughout every moment of the mission.

“‘Apollo 11: First Steps Edition’ is a cinematic event and we cannot wait to see audiences experience the thrill of walking on the Moon with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin and becoming a part of history as the world celebrates this greatest of human accomplishments,” said Shaun MacGillivray, President of MacGillivray Freeman Films.

The film is family friendly and runs 47 minutes. The Naval Aviation Memorial Giant Screen Theater is located at 1750 Radford Blvd. in Pensacola. For more information, visit www.navalaviationmuseum.org.