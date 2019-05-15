CRESTVIEW — Students at Crestview High School will no longer be allowed to park in the Crestview Marketplace parking lot, where Winn-Dixie is located.

Parents originally thought the decision on Tuesday came from Winn-Dixie. However the decision was made by Marketplace facility owner, Shannon Lewis.

“We got a call from a concerned parent that said there were drugs being sold in the parking lot and other bad things the kids were doing,” said Lewis. “We have to listen to the parent. Our only concern is keeping the kids safe and out of trouble.”

Lewis said there will be police and a security guard monitoring the area.

“There is a liability for the shopping center with students there,” Lewis said. “They need to be parking at the school where they are going.”

Parents received a robo call from Crestview High School informing parents of the decision on Tuesday evening. Principal Dexter Day said the school had nothing to do with the decision.

“We are not connected to this in anyway,” Day said. “This was a situation they (the facility) called us about and we let our students know about it.”

Day said the school would look into parking at the school.

“We have parking here and if we need more parking, we will come up with it,” Day said.