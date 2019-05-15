CRESTVIEW — Rain couldn’t dampen the fun at the Police Department’s open house last week.

Residents of all ages came to the event held Thursday evening in Warriors Hall to learn more about the different divisions in the department and meet some of the men and women behind the badges.

“The taxpayers are paying for it, so it’s good for them to come and see the tools of the trade, see what they’re getting in the law enforcement agency, see what’s required to be a police officer, the different tools and techniques,” said Andrew Schneider, the department's public information officer. “It’s important for them to understand what we’re providing as a service to the community.”

Many of the planned demonstrations, including the drone demo, had to be canceled due to the weather moving the event indoors.

The only event that took place was the K-9 demonstration with K-9 Officer Sonic. The demonstration showed how officers will use a dog to stop an unruly person during an arrest and how the officer in charge of the K-9 commands the dog to stop and go.

While the kids enjoyed the K-9 demonstration, Schneider said the whole event was good for children to see.

“A lot of times we always do the thing ‘Oh watch out, that policeman is going to get you’ kind of thing. It puts a negative impression on the children,” said Schneider. “In reality, we want to be friends with them and grow a relationship with them when they get older. It’s important to have cops and kids growing together.”

Some of the police vehicles were on display for guests to view, as well as a chance for parents to have their kids fingerprinted.

Several learning opportunities at the event included finding out about different equipment used by the SWAT team, what officers use to train with, how evidence is processed and the different reasons why you would call 911.