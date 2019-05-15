SHALIMAR — Okaloosa County Water & Sewer’s new and improved Online Services website is now available.

The county suspended the online service after a possible security breach in March 2018.

OCWS has worked with a new vendor to create a secure, user-friendly site. Customers may view a PDF image of their bill, pay it, and view usage and payment history without needing to log in.

Creating a profile and logging in provides the additional ability to manage AutoPay, manage E-billing settings, and securely store payment methods. Customers may visit www.okaloosaws.com and click on “Online Bill Pay” to access their information.