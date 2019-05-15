Police in Las Vegas have charged a woman with murder after she allegedly shoved a 74-year-old man off a city bus, causing injuries that led to his death.

According to TV station KLAS, Cadesha Bishop, 25, was yelling at other passengers on the bus March 21 when the victim, Serge Fournier, reportedly told her to "be nice."

Bishop responded, police say, by pushing the elderly man off the bus. He initially declined medical treatment, but later wound in the hospital, where he died a month later.

The murder charge came down this week, according to KLAS, after the county coroner ruled Fournier's death a homicide.

Neighbors helped care for Fournier in his final days, friend Jeffrey Bingham said.

"He wasn't able to eat," Bingham told KLAS. "He was in a lot of pain, crushed hip. I put my hand up to his face and I said, 'We got you covered.' And then he kinda went... he said... 'God bless you,' and that was the last thing he said to me."