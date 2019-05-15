CRESTVIEW — The development process for Panda Express is set to begin seven months after land for the restaurant was purchased.

The City Council approved a development application during Monday night’s meeting, which puts Ingenium Enterprises Incorporated in charge of the development under the leadership of project engineer Joey Mantegna.

The 2,200-square-foot restaurant will sit on .86 acres of land next to Zaxby’s at the corner of South Ferdon Boulevard and Hugo Lane.

Councilwoman Cynthia Brown questioned the lack of a light at the intersection.

“FDOT and the county and others are in talks of improvements all along State Road 85,” said Stephen Schoen, they city’s senior planner. “I will make a point to them that there need to be considerations at that site.”

The proposed restaurant provides 70 seats and 34 total parking spaces, including two handicapped accessible spaces.

The council also approved a draft agreement for the relocation of utilities on PJ Adams in order to begin the first phase of the southwest bypass project, which will consist of widening PJ Adams from State Road 85 to Wild Horse Drive.

In order to begin the project, city water and sanitary sewer utilities within the construction area must be relocated to accommodate construction.

“We have to move all utilities in the right of way,” said city manager Tim Bolduc. “This will help with the efficiency of the project.”

The total estimate for the project is $1,040,000. The funding necessary to complete the project was allocated from the Utility Impact Fee Account and was included in the 2018-2019 budget.

The city manager will work with the city attorney to finalize the agreement, which will then be signed by Mayor J.B. Whitten.

In other business, the council adopted an ordinance that allows Crossway Community Church to open a new place of worship in the old YMCA building, located at 298 Wilson Street North in downtown Crestview. The building has been vacant for the last five years.

The council also appointed Whitten as the city of Crestview's representative on the Emerald Coast Regional Council, formerly known as the West Florida Regional Planning Council. Whitten replaces former Mayor David Cadle, who served on the board prior to his retirement.