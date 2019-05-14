FORT WALTON BEACH — The third annual Miss Okaloosa County Pageant was held recently in the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island.

The six age divisions included areas of competition in personality, stage presence and poise, communication skills in an interview and an on-stage question setting, confidence and appearance. Each participant lives in or attends school in Okaloosa County.

Winner of the "Okaloosa County is MY Home" award was 4-year-old Clover Leigh Hicks, with her drawing of sunsets on the beach.

Baby Miss Okaloosa County was Aurora Nova Albertini. She is the 14-month-old daughter of Megan Albertini and Tony Albertini of Fort Walton Beach.

The title of Toddler Miss Okaloosa County went to 3-year-old Karlee Copley, daughter of Jeremy and Karisa Copley of Crestview.

Six-year-old Emerson Pearl Fournier took the title of Tiny Miss Okaloosa County. She is the daughter of William and Michelle Fournier and attends pre-school in Okaloosa County.

Teen Miss Okaloosa County is 16-year-old Niceville High School sophomore Riley Olivia Cleveland. She is the daughter of Jerrett and Mindy Cleveland of Niceville.

The Little Miss Okaloosa County title was won by Vivian Dail Lucy of Destin. She is seven years old and finishing the first grade at Destin Elementary School. Her parents are Patrick and Laura Lucy.

Vivian will represent Okaloosa County in the 76th annual Little Miss National Peanut Festival in Dothan, Ala. in October. She is the first Little Miss Okaloosa County to ever compete in the pageant.

Miss Okaloosa County Sydney Ilana Cope, is a senior at Fort Walton Beach High School. She will also be the second Miss Okaloosa County to compete in the Miss National Peanut Festival. She is the daughter of Sherry Cope of Mary Esther, and Robert Cope of Texas.

Paula Stokes of Niceville, a nationally certified pageant judge and professional pageant coach, is director of the Miss Okaloosa pageant.