CRESTVIEW — A pet boarding facility has opened at the same address where 21 dead animals were found two months ago.

Richard Rack, who also goes by the name Danny James, said in a Facebook post last week that he is again boarding animals in Crestview.

"For those who don't know or haven't heard, I have FINALLY moved out of the shop in Niceville and am now in Crestview with LOTS more room, LOTS of green grass, shade and still providing in-home, cage-free boarding," James wrote on his page in a now-deleted post, which also provides a link to the Danny's Doghouse Facebook page. Several photos of the kennels and a large shelter were shared with the post.

There was no phone number or address given for the new facility, however. A Daily News employee called Danny's Doghouse on Tuesday to inquire about boarding a pet in Crestview.

A man who identified himself as Danny said he was boarding animals and invited her to come to 3535 Woodcliff Drive, the same location where the dead animals were found.

The investigation of Danny's Doghouse began in March after an Okaloosa County sheriff's deputy discovered the dead animals at the Crestview home while conducting a welfare check. Rack, the owner of Danny's Doghouse, was then linked to the Crestview property.

About two weeks later, authorities seized more than 100 animals from Danny's Doghouse in Niceville, which was operated by Rack. Some were visibly malnourished and many had skin conditions.

The animals found at the Crestview location were in a garbage can in various states of decomposition. Some had been stored in plastic bins.

An investigation of both discoveries continues, according to Bill Bishop, chief assistant state attorney for Okaloosa County.

Bishop said he was unaware of Rack identifying himself as Danny James. He also said that although he is unaware of the new business, it would not be illegal.

"There is no court order to prohibit him from possessing any animals," Bishop said. "Everything to this point is a civil proceeding."

A Daily News reporter called Danny's Doghouse on Tuesday to ask if the business has relocated to Crestview. A man, who identified himself as Danny, said the business had not relocated. He hung up when the reporter asked if he had opened any other pet boarding facility in Crestview.

Danny's Doghouse in Niceville is listed as "permanently closed" online.

Dee Thompson, director of the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, confirmed Rack and Danny James are the same person. She could not comment further because of an animal custody lawsuit between Rack and PAWS.

Thompson said although she could not comment on the case, she said the animals rescued from Danny's Dog House are recovering well from both emotional and physical trauma.

"They're doing just wonderful, considering how bad they were," Thompson said. "There was a great deal of care taken to get them back to the condition they are in now. They had some serious trust issues."