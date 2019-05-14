Two area restaurants were forced to temporarily close after health inspectors found multiple violations.

Peking House in Navarre received a follow-up inspection following an inspection May 8 in which 12 violations were cited, including four dead roaches in the kitchen, "no MSG" advertised while a container of MSG was in the kitchen, and chicken in standing water placed on the floor, according to an inspection report from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

During the follow-up inspection May 10, Peking House was closed after two high priority, two intermediate and nine basic violations were found. Violations included 72 live roaches found in the kitchen, roach feces, a roach egg on the floor and two eggs under the grill.

The inspector also found the wall in the back of the kitchen soiled and "slimy/mold-like build-up" in the walk-in cooler gaskets.

The restaurant re-opened May 11 after health inspectors found issues with prior inspections had been fixed, minus four basic violations.

The inspection had stemmed from a complaint to the state from a customer.

Jin Jin in Crestview was also temporarily closed May 8 after inspectors cited five violations, including finding of 20 live roaches and raw animal foods not separated, according to the inspection report.

The restaurant reopened the next day after health inspectors returned and found no violations.