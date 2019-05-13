Small Contractors' Seminar

The Florida PTAC at UWF offers a workshop entitled “Strategic Proposal Development: Cost Buildup Simplified for Small Contractors” from 1-4 p.m. May 21 at Greater Pensacola Chamber, 890 S Palafox St, Ste 202. This seminar is designed for small contractors to understand actual costs and indirect rates. No fee, but pre-registration is requested at www.sbdc.uwf.edu “Training & Events” or call 474-2528.

Starting a Business

The Florida SBDC at UWF offers the “Starting a Business” workshop from 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 23 at Pensacola Chamber, 890 S Palafox, Ste. 202. Attendees will learn the essentials of getting started in business: idea evaluation, legal business structures, regulations and licensing, business plan basics, finding capital and more. Attendance fee is $50 (required, non-refundable online payment). Register at www.sbdc.uwf.edu and click on “Training & Events."