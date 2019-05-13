The lionfish is an invasive species in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea that has a negative impact on native wildlife and habitat. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) encourages divers, anglers, and commercial harvesters to remove lionfish in Florida waters to limit these negative impacts.

The 2019 Guy Harvey Lionfish Removal Collection features a Guy Harvey lionfish with pole spears design and is available on men’s and ladies long sleeve performance shirts. A portion of the proceeds benefits the FWC's lionfish removal initiatives. Shop the Lionfish Removal Collection today to help protect Florida's native marine life.

To order, visit www.guyharvey.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=lionfish+removal. Please allow 10 business days for this product to ship.