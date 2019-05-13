Gaze at the stars during Family Library Time. The Emerald Coast Science Center is bringing their inflatable dome to the Crestview Public Library. We’ll watch the constellations go by, produced by a computerized projection.

Shows begin at 4:30, 5, 5:30, 6, 6:30 and 7 p.m. June 7 at 1445 Commerce Drive, Crestview.

The dome seats 15 people at a time. Elementary and middle school children who attend must be able to sit quietly for 25 minutes and must not be afraid of the dark. Adults are also welcome. This event is not designed for young children.

Thank you to our Okaloosa County Public Cooperative, which made this star-gazing opportunity free of charge.

Call 682-4432 or come in to register. For more information about this event, ask for Heather.

Heather Nitzel is the Crestview Public Library's youth services librarian