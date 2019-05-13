CRESTVIEW — First Baptist Church Crestview is having a Summer Music and Arts Camp for students who graduated first through sixth grades, and a junior camp for K-4 through kindergarten students.

Hours are 8 a.m.-noon June 10-14 at FBC Crestview, 171 Hickory Ave. W. Family night presentations are at 6 p.m. June 14.

Cost is $35 per child or $85 per family before May 26. Later registration will cost more. Scholarships may be available.

The fee includes a camp T-shirt, snacks, CD and all supplies.

Visit www.fbccrestview.org and click Events to register and get more information. You may also contact the church at 850-682-2544.