The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2018, only 7.2% of the private-sector workforce was represented by a union, while in the public sector, 37.2% of employees worked under a union contract.

Not all those employees were members of the unions that negotiated their contracts. Only 6.4% of employees in the private sector were members of unions, and in the public sector, 33.9% of employees were dues-paying members.

Of the 16.4 million wage and salary workers whose jobs were covered by a union contract, 1.6 million people were not union members.

In the past, employees who worked under a union contract but chose not to be members were required to pay a fee to the union, typically an amount slightly less than the annual dues paid by members. But in June 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in Janus v. AFSCME that public employees cannot be forced to pay these "agency fees." Public-employee contracts are a public expense, making their negotiation inherently political. The Supreme Court said the agency fees amounted to compelled political speech, prohibited by the First Amendment.

The ruling does not affect workers in the private sector, but the financial hit to some public-employee unions is now becoming evident.

The latest disclosure reports filed with the U.S. Department of Labor show that the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees lost 98% of fee payers from the previous year, leaving just 2,200 nonmembers still paying the union. The Service Employees International Union is down to 5,800 fee-paying nonmembers, a 94% plunge from a year earlier.

Like the former fee-payers, all members of public-employee unions are free to drop their membership and continue working under the same contract without paying dues or fees. Potentially, the unions could be devastated by the cash drain.

That adds political context to President Trump's recent tweets criticizing "Dues Crazy union leadership." The president took to Twitter after the International Association of Firefighters endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020.

"The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me," Trump wrote.

In response, Biden tweeted, "I'm sick of this President badmouthing unions. Labor built the middle class in this country. Minimum wage, overtime pay, the 40-hour week: they exist for all of us because unions fought for those rights."

That encapsulates the unions' problem. Many policies that began as provisions of union contracts are now required by law of all employers. In an environment where people have many demands on their financial resources, paying dues or fees to a union may no longer make sense.

But the coveted endorsement of the firefighters' union demonstrates the taxpayers' problem. Elected officials are politically incapable of standing up to public employee unions when negotiating contracts.

Taxpayers indirectly fund the salaries of some private-sector union members, too.

President Trump just reached an agreement in principle with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to spend $2 trillion on infrastructure projects that will employ untold numbers of union construction workers.

Unless accompanied by budget cuts or higher taxes, the infrastructure spending will add to the nation's debt, meaning that today's kindergarteners will be paying for this deal for the rest of their lives.

Maybe they need a union.

This editorial first appeared in The Orange County (Calif.) Register.