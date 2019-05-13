CRESTVIEW — Shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, the Crestview Police Department responded to Twin Hills Park, after receiving multiple calls from citizens who observed a man grabbing multiple ducks by the neck and throwing them into the water or throwing them against the railing of the walking bridge crossing the pond.

When officers arrived on scene, contact was made with the suspect who was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Logan Demers, who continued his behavior that drew a crowd of angry onlookers. Demers was then detained.

Officers were approached by witnesses and were provided cell phone video recordings of the incident.

One of the callers, who also attempted to intervene with Demers while he was attacking the birds, provided video of the incident to include the images of Demers throwing birds. According to witnesses, Demers also grabbed a pair of ducklings, effectively separating them from their mother.

Officers arrested Demers and charged him with disorderly conduct by breach of peace and cruelty to animals. Demers was taken to Okaloosa County Jail.

Injuries to the ducks were non-life-threatening, and they were returned to water of Twin Hills Park without further incident.