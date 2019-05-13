CRESTVIEW — Crestview Area Youth Association is registering children ages 5-12 for football and cheerleading.

It will also host a free football and cheer camp, and an Applebee's pancake fundraiser to benefit CAYA programs.

Registration and coaching

In-person registration is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 25, June 8, 15, and 22, and July 6 at the Crestview High School Field House, 1250 N. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview.

Cost is $130 per child, and $120 for each additional kid.

Bring a copy of each child's birth certificate. Registration forms will also be available during in-person registration.

People interested in coaching may visit www.cayafootball.org or call Everett Man, 850-362-9333.

Camps and fundraiser

CAYA's free football and cheer camps will be held in June and July.

Football camp is 6-8 p.m. June 4, 6, 18 and 20 at 5550 Elks Lane, Crestview. Coaches are USA Football certified. Athletes will learn the fundamentals of various offensive and defensive positions, and learn aall about the sport.

Cheer camp is 6-8 p.m. July 9, 11, 23 and 25. at 5550 Elks Lane.

The Applebee's Short Stacks for a Tall Cause fundraiser is 8-10 a.m. May 11 at the restaurant, 215 Rasberry Road, Crestview. Pancakes are all you can eat for $8.