BAKER — Baker School is bringing Southern Smash’s signature event, Scale Smash, to the football field. The smash The 501(c)3 non-profit aims to educate the public about the dangers of eating disorders, while empowering women to celebrate and embrace true beauty and self-love.

The free event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 at the school, 1369 14th St, Baker, thanks to sponsors FWB Auto Brokers and Stanton Automotive.

Participants take sledgehammers to scales to demolish the idea of perfection, write on “Let it Go” balloons to release their ideal numbers and create “Dare to LOVE Yourself” cards.

Founder and Chief Smasher McCall Dempsey started Southern Smash in November 2012, after battling an eating disorder for 15 years. Visit www.southernsmash.org for more information.