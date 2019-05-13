Stage Crafters will hold auditions for the second production of the season, Neil Simon’s "Rumors" from 2-6 p.m. May 19 with scripts available at 1:30 and from 6:30-10 p.m. May 20 with scripts available at 6 at Stage Crafters Rehearsal Hall, 40 Robinwood Dr. SW in Fort Walton Beach. Cast of five men and five women, 18 or older. Rumors is intended for adult audiences and contains adult language and situations. No pre-prepared audition material is required. Show dates are Aug. 2-4 and 9-11. For info, call 243-1101 or email alan.k.tuttle@gmail.com.

In 1988, Neil Simon needed to cheer himself up. The solution was a farce in two acts.

Lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife, Chris, were the first to arrive at the 10th wedding anniversary party for Deputy Mayor of New York Charley Brock and his wife, Myra. Unfortunately, things are not going quite to plan. All the kitchen staff is gone, Myra is missing, and Charley has shot himself in the head.

With laughs galore, “Rumors” is Neil Simon at his comedic best.