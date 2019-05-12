CRESTVIEW — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was shot during a fight at a home on Smokey Branch Road, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as 45-year-old Tim Holt. He was shot in the left arm and the bullet reportedly traveled into his left side, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. outside a home at 5633 Smokey Branch Road east of Crestview, the Sheriff's Office reported when an argument stemming from a dispute over money became physical.

"Once it was over the other individual pulled out a weapon from his vehicle and fired once," the news release said.

The victim told authorities a friend drove him to his home since he did not have a cell phone to call for help.

No further details were available as of 10 a.m.