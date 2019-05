CRESTVIEW — A new Toastmasters club is forming in Crestview. An open house is scheduled to show attendees how the organization helps improve individuals' public speaking and leadership skills.

The event starts with networking at 6 p.m. May 23 at Embry Riddle University campus, 5210B S. Ferdon Blvd., Crestview, followed by the meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Contact Clara Dunham, 850-803-4488, or visit www.toastmasters.org to learn more.