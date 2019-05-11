VALPARAISO — The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida gave mothers the opportunity to relax, have fun and experience an authentic Victorian tea Saturday.

The museum hosted its annual Mother’s Day Victorian Tea under tents set up in the museum’s garden, which is managed by the Valparaiso Garden Club.

Kathryn Wene, the museum's education coordinator, said this was the first year they have held the tea in the garden.

“We usually have it in the blue room, but we wanted to try something different this year,” Wene said. “It’s meant to be a nice event where people can come and get dressed up.”

Marie Hallion, one of the museum’s trustees, said the museum has been hosting the Mother’s Day tea for five years.

“It just sounded like a fun thing to do for Mother’s Day,” she said. “We do try to make it as close to the traditional tea that you would find in England.”

Sandwiches, scones, fruit tarts, and petit fours were served on fine china at each table. Teapots of various teas were continuously poured throughout the hour and a half event.

Wene said the food came from the Niceville Publix and was as similar as you could get to what would be served at a traditional Victorian tea.

About 30 people attended the event. Kristine Gonzales brought her mom as a surprise.

“She likes to go to tea houses, so she invited me for Mother’s Day,” said Janet Gonzales, Kristine’s mother. “I knew we were coming to a tea house but I didn’t know anything more.”

June Scroggin attended solo, but said the tea made her feel like she was closer to her daughter.

“My daughter lives in England and we love Jane Austen and tea parties,” she said. “I’m missing my baby girl right now, so I decided to sign up and see what was happening.”

Hallion said the Mother’s Day tea always sells out, and this year was no exception.

“I am just thrilled to see so many mothers and their loved ones here,” she said.