Do you want $10,000? How about a $15,000 all-expenses paid vacation? Or a $25,000 kitchen remodel? The Rotary Club of Fort Walton Beach wants to give one of those to a lucky winner while helping area students continue their education.

The Rotary Club of Fort Walton Beach is gearing up for its big fundraiser, the Billy Bowlegs Scholarship Drawdown scheduled for 6 p.m. friday, May 24 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The event raises money for Fort Walton Beach Rotary Scholarship Inc., a subsidiary of the club that has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to more than 460 local students.

"It's a lot of fun, No. 1," said club President Ron Grissom. "No. 2, it's all for a good cause. All of the proceeds from the banquet go to scholarships for high school kids at Choctawhatchee High School and at Fort Walton Beach (High School). The food is as much as you want to eat, there's beverages, there's prizes, there's entertainment. It's just a whole lot of fun and it's for a good cause."

The Drawdown is set up like a reverse raffle and the person with the last ticket drawn wins their choice of $10,000 cash, a $15,000 vacation or $25,000 kitchen remodel.

This is the fifth year the Fort Walton club has held the Drawdown event. This year's fundraiser will feature a performance by the local band Group Therapy. Food will be catered by Sonny's BBQ.

Tickets to the event are $100. In addition to one entry in the Drawdown drawing, the ticket also gets you and a guest entrance to Drawdown party itself, dinner for two and free drinks. Area businesses and non-profits will have booths set up during the event to provide information to attendees

If you’re out of town and you can’t make it to the actual event, you can still win the grand prize. Those in attendance will also the opportunity to win smaller prizes including wines, books, vehicle detailings and other items throughout the night with secondary drawings.

For more information on the Drawdown or to purchase a ticket, go to www.fwbrotaryscholarshipinc.org/2.html.