Nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger, if open site, are eligible for meals at no charge, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. The programs are only approved for geographical areas of need where 50 percent or more of the children qualify for free and reduced-price meals during the school year.

Summer feeding sites that are located at schools provide meals to all children in the immediate vicinity in addition to those enrolled in summer school.

Sites participating include:

• Baker School 7-7:45 a.m. and 11-11:45 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Beulah Christian Academy 7:15-8 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3-July 26

• Boys & Girls Club of the Emerald Coast 8:15-9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-July 26

• Bruner Middle School 7-7:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m, June 10-July 8

• Central Baptist Church of Crestview 7-8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon June 3-July 26

• Davidson Middle School 7-7:30 a.m. breakfast and 10:30-11 a.m. lunch. June 10-July 8

• Destin Elementary 7:15-8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon June 3-July 26

• Edwins Elementary 7:30-8 a.m. and 10:45-11:15 a.m. June 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 Tuesday-Thursday; July 8-10, 15-17 Monday-Wednesday

• Elliott Point 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Kenwood Elementary 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3-July 26

• Laurel Hill School 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Lewis Middle School 7:30-8 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 10-28 Monday-Friday; July 1-3 Monday-Wednesday; July 8-10 Monday-Wednesday

• Longwood Elementary 7:30-8 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Mary Esther Elementary 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Meigs Middle School 7-7:30 a.m. and 10:15-10:45 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Northwood Elementary 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:15-11:45 a.m. June 3-July 26

• Okaloosa STEMM Center 8-8:30 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. June 10-28 Monday-Friday; July 1-3, 8-10, 15-17 Monday-Wednesday

• Plew Elementary 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. June 5-July 26

• Pryor Middle School 7:15-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 10-July 8

• Richbourgh School 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:15-11:45 a.m. June 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 Tuesday-Thursday; July 8-10, 15-17 Monday-Wednesday

• Riverside Elementary 7:15-8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 3-July 26

• Silver Sands School: 8-8:30 a.m. and 10-11:30 a.m. June 11-13, 18-20, 25-27 Tuesday-Thursday; July 8-10, 15-17 Monday-Wednesday

• Sylvania Heights First Baptist Church Lunch only 12-1 p.m. June 3-July 26

• Walker Elementary 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 11 -11:30 a.m. June 10-July 8

• Wright Elementary School 7:15-7:45 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m. June 3-July 26