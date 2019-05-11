IMPACT 100 NWF has announced that its 2019 membership has reached 508 women, which will allow the organization to give $508,000 to local nonprofit organizations serving Okaloosa and Walton counties. Since 2012, IMPACT 100 NWF has given $2.7 million to the community.

Grant applications for this year are due June 28. Finalists will be chosen from five focus areas: Arts and Culture, Education, Environment, Health and Recreation, and Family. In addition to the Finance Committee that thoroughly vets each grant applicant organization, the five grant review committees consist of members who are responsible for review of grant applications and conduct site visits with applicants.

Each committee then provides recommendations of finalists to the board of directors who in turn approves the finalists. At the November 2019 annual meeting, IMPACT 100 NWF members will vote to determine one grant recipient from each focus area. The five recipients each will receive a grant of $101,600.

For additional information about IMPACT 100 NWF or to join the organization, please go to www.impactnwf.org. The website provides two educational videos that include an overview of IMPACT 100 NWF and features grant awardees from 2012 to 2018. The grant award video highlights the successful community outreach and the services provided by the nonprofit grant awardees of Okaloosa and Walton counties.

IMPACT 100’s mission is to financially support nonprofit groups in the area by bringing together women philanthropists as members. Every membership dollar goes directly toward the grant award fund.