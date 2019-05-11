CRESTVIEW — Mia Kilburg, an Olympic bronze medalist in long track speed skating, has been named to the US Speed skating long track national team.

Kilburg, whose maiden name is Mia Manganello, lived in Crestview for 10 years. Her parents still live in the area and own a pizza restaurant in Valparaiso.

On April 24, 2018 she was presented with a key to city from Mayor David Cadle. Commissioner Graham Fountain also issued a proclamation declaring the day Mia Manganello Day.

"Crestview will always be my home,” Kilburg said at the ceremony honoring her.

Kilburg was a part of the U.S. Women’s speed skating team that won the bronze medal in the team pursuit event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. It was the first medal for U.S. Women’s speed skating in 16 years. The last team medal was during 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

The team learned that they would be competing in the event just two weeks prior to the start of the Olympics, following a doping scandal involving Russian athletes that took the Russian team out of competition.

Kilburg will join Olympic bronze medalist and 2019 World Champion Brittany Bowe, 2018 Olympian Erin Jackson, returning national team members Brianna Bocox, Kimi Goetz and Paige Schwartzburg on the ladies long track team.