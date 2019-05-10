From the Florida Department of Transportation District 3

Okaloosa County:

U.S. 98 (Harbor Boulevard) Improvements from East Pass (Marler) Bridge to Airport Road- Drivers can expect intermittent eastbound lane closures between Airport Road and Benning Drive, between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16. These closures are required to allow crews to lower manholes in the roadway and continue sidewalk and driveway replacement.State Road (S.R.) 293 (Mid-Bay Bridge) Traffic Restrictions- The Mid-Bay Bridge will be closed to all traffic from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, May 11 and Monday, May 13 as workers continue permanent repairs. Drivers will have to use alternative routes during the temporary nighttime closures. Traffic on the bridge will remain limited to two-axle vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, school buses and limited EMS and first responder equipment only. Semi-trucks and commercial vehicles will be required to use alternate routes until permanent repairs to the Mid-Bay Bridge are complete. Variable message boards will be placed on both ends of the bridge to alert drivers about the temporary restrictions.U.S. 98 Turn lane Extension at Florosa Elementary School- Construction activities continue. Motorists will encounter intermittent lane restrictions Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9 p.m.West John Sims Parkway at S.R. 85 (Government Avenue)- A portion of the westbound right turn lane of West John Sims Parkway onto Government Avenue in Niceville will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 10, Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14 as crews construct driveways and sidewalk for a new commercial development.S.R. 397 (John Sims Parkway) Bridge Replacement Project over Toms Bayou- Alternating and intermittent southbound (toward Eglin AFB) lane closures on the Toms Bayou Bridge after 9 a.m. Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17. Crews will continue pile driving operations and widening work on the southbound bridge.U.S. 90 over Shoal River Routine Bridge Inspection- Traffic on U.S. 90 over Shoal River will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 13 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.I-10 over Shoal River Routine Bridge inspection- Drivers will encounter alternating east and westbound lane restrictions on I-10 over Shoal River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.S.R. 20 (John Sims Parkway) Pavement Testing- Motorists will encounter alternating east and westbound lane restrictions on John Sims Parkway from Edge Avenue to west of Rocky Bayou Bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 14 as crews perform pavement testing operations.S.R. 85 (South Ferdon Boulevard) over Shoal River and Shoal River Relief- Drivers will encounter alternating east and westbound lane restrictions on S.R. 85 over Shoal River and the Shoal River Relief from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.U.S. 98 Widening from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line- Scenic Highway 98 (County Road 2378), on the south side of U.S. 98, is closed at the U.S. 98 intersection as crews adjust the elevation of the intersection and install new drainage pipe. Drivers will be detoured to Restaurant Row for access to Scenic Highway 98 and the signal at Scenic Highway 98 has been placed in flash mode. The closure is expected to be in place through the end of May 2019.S.R. 85 Bridge Repair over Juniper Creek- Crews will be removing debris and restoring project limits to complete improvements. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone.

Walton County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Emerald Bay Drive to Tang-O-Mar Drive- Crews continue road widening and drainage improvements. Traffic and pedestrian impacts include:Construction crews will be installing drainage pipe beneath driveways on the south side of U.S. 98, between Poinciana Boulevard and Scenic Gulf Drive, the week of Monday, May 12. Only one driveway will be constructed at a time, and the work may require single lane or full driveway closures. Each night, the driveways will be reopened. Access to all businesses will be maintained. Traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.Drivers may encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures on U.S. 98 between Emerald Bay Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, May 12 through Thursday, May 16 for paving operations.Driveways and side streets on the south side of U.S. 98, between Emerald Shores Drive and Tang-O-Mar Drive, may be temporarily impacted by construction equipment crossing the roadway Monday through Friday until Friday, May 17 between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Additionally, drivers may encounter uneven pavement in this area.Access to all businesses and side streets will remain open and traffic flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work zone.S.R. 20 Erosion Repairs in Choctaw Beach- Drivers will encounter intermittent eastbound lane restrictions on S.R. 20 between Cedar Avenue and East Water Oak Street in Choctaw Beach from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 13 as crews unload materials for erosion repairs.U.S. 331 Choctawhatchee Relief Bridge Rehabilitation- Motorists are reminded to obey the posted speed limit and exercise caution while traveling through the work zone as crews continue the bridge rehabilitation project. No lane closures will be permitted between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling in the work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.