I consider myself primarily a PlayStation gamer, but that doesn't mean I want to see the other two to do badly. In fact, I bought a Nintendo Switch last year and love it.

But for as many things as Microsoft gets right with their Xbox platform, some of the things they do just makes me shake my head in confusion. A great example of this is how they choose to name their consoles.

When Microsoft was developing the original Xbox in the late '90s and early 2000s, the name Xbox happened almost by accident. The system was being designed Microsoft's DirectX graphics software, so the developers used the name Xbox to call internally. By the time Microsoft was ready to release the system in 2001, it had become so synonymous with that name that Microsoft kept it.

Things started to get confusing when it came time to release their follow-up console.

Microsoft named its second home console the Xbox 360. The company felt the name Xbox 2 would make the system sound old when it was on the shelf next to the PlayStation 3 (its system that released about the same time).

For its third system, Microsoft strangely went with the name Xbox One. Initially, the system was designed to replace your cable or satellite box and offer all your home entertainment options from one location, so that kind of makes sense. But gamers being gamers, the system was almost immediately called the Xbone online, something Microsoft hates to this day.

So you would have thought Microsoft had learned its lesson from that and did a little more focus testing before coming up with another terrible name. The newest iteration of the Xbox One came out Tuesday. This version of the console has removed the disc drive, so it's the first major all-digital video game console released. The name of the system is the Xbox One S All Digital Edition. When the system was first announced last month, gamers were upset that it was only $50 cheaper than the standard Xbox One S even though it removed the Utra HD Blu Ray player. It immediately became known as the Xbox One SAD Edition.

Who knows what their next-gen system, which might officially be revealed next month at E3, will be?

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com. He is currently playing "Star Wars Battlefront 2," "Friday the 13th: The Game" and "Cuphead." You can find him to play online through his PlayStation Network ID, DustRAG316.