A summary of popular wedding venues that aren't at the beach in Northwest Florida

Every year, hundreds of couples tie the knot on the Emerald Coast's beaches.

With white sand and emerald water, the Panhandle's beaches offer a picture-perfect venue for that special day. But for those who aren't avid beachgoers or would prefer not to have sand between their toes during their wedding, the Daily News found some other options.

Camp Retreat, Baker

The Barn at Camp Retreat is one of several rustic wedding venues in Northwest Florida. Owned by the Spicer family, the Barn is located on 140 acres of green fields. With high ceilings, stained floors, wood-lined walls, air conditioning and heating, and a large dance floor, the Barn can accommodate up to 200 people. This venue costs $3,398 for a two-day rental with tables and chairs, tablecloths, a caterer’s kitchen, décor, a bridal cabin, parking and the outdoor ceremony area. For more information, visit the retreat's Facebook Page.

The Barn at Water Oaks Farm, Laurel Hill

Another rustic wedding option, The Barn at Water Oaks Farm has capacity for 400 guests and sits on 20 acres. The venue features an outdoor bar and seating area for cocktail hour, a caterer’s kitchen, dressing rooms for the bride and groom, and a covered chapel/pavilion area. For more intimate ceremonies of 100 guests or less, the Carriage Room might be the preferred venue. Pricing for The Barn ranges from $2,500 to $4,000 daily. For more information, visit www.thebarnatwateroaksfarm.com.

Laurel Hill Farm, Laurel Hill

For the horse lover, Laurel Hill Farm may be the ultimate venue. The facilities at the farm can accommodate up to 300 guests. The 2,370-square-foot ballroom features draped ceilings, chandeliers and an authentic horse stall that has been converted to a bar. The farm's western saloon overlooks the stable and features a 25-foot granite bar, saddles for barstools, exposed beams and air conditioning. A four-bedroom designer home and a honeymoon suite that overlooks the 40-acre farm are also available for nightly rental. Pricing ranges from $500 to $3,000 and depends on packaging and venue choice. For more information, visit www.laurelhillfarmflorida.com.

Elegance on the Bayou, Fort Walton Beach

For those who want their wedding on the water without the sound of waves, Elegance on the Bayou is a new wedding venue in Fort Walton Beach. With Spanish Moss laden oaks, parking on-site, an underground sound system and bridal and bridesmaid preparation rooms, the venue on the shore of Don's Bayou can be the perfect place to hold a wedding or reception. Packages start at $550 and go up to $1,850. For more information visit www.eleganceonthebayou.com.