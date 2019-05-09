WASHINGTON — The Air Force announced today that Eglin Air Force Base is the preferred alternative to receive an additional F-35A training squadron.

The squadron move would bring more than 500 additional military personnel, according to a joint statement from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Matt Gaetz.

Eglin AFB will only receive the additional F-35 training unit if the F-22 formal training unit, temporarily operating at Eglin after Tyndall AFB was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, is permanently moved to Langley AFB near Hampton, Virginia.

Eglin AFB was the location of the F-35 Initial Joint Training Site hosting Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps F-35s. The Marine Corps relocated its F-35Bs in 2014, and the Navy announced its plans to relocate its F-35C squadron, better known as the "Grim Reapers," in December.

“By basing the next F-35A training squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, we are taking advantage of existing facilities and training air space,” said Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson.

Additional F-35As are expected to begin arriving in fall 2021. The new squadron is expected to reach full operational capability by spring 2023.

A proposal to bring as many as three F-35 stealth fighter jet squadrons to Tyndall AFB beginning in 2023 will not affect the F-35 pilot and maintenance missions at Eglin Air Force base, an Air Force spokesman said in December.

In March, the Air Force acknowledged plans to move the F-22 training unit to Langley AFB, pending the outcome of the National Environmental Policy Act and other regulatory and planning processes. This F-35 basing action is also dependent on completing the environmental analysis.

The Air Force has scheduled two Scoping Meetings on the additional F-35A training squadron potentially coming to Eglin:

• 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Cornerstone Worship Center, 444 Valparaiso Parkway, Valparaiso.

• 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at Northwest Florida State College, 100 E. College Blvd., Building 400, Rooms 132/133, Niceville.