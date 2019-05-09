CRESTVIEW — It’s time to let the dogs out.

The Bark Park, a new dog park at Twin Hills, officially opened Thursday.

Private donations provided the majority of funding for the free park. The largest donation of $62,000 was made by retired Army Sgt. Ted Simmons.

“When you look at what we have here, this is absolutely fantastic,” said Mayor J.B. Whitten during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

April Meier, owner of Pawsitively Scrumptious who headed up the project back in 2016, said she is elated about the opening.

“The dogs deserve it and our citizens deserve it,” said Meier. “It’s been a long time to get together because there’s a lot of moving parts, but finally here we are. The dogs look so happy."

The park is fenced into two sections, one for small dogs and the other for medium to large dogs.

Each section contains water fountains, sitting areas for owners and different obstacles for the dogs, including a tunnel and a bridge.

Officer Sonic, one of the Crestview Police K9s, was the first dog to try out the new park.

After Sonic was finished, all of the dogs were unleashed into the park.

Lisa Feltner, owner of a corgi named Winston, said they plan to frequent the park.

“I like it,” Feltner said.

Faridah Perez also brought her dogs, Australian shepherds Callie and Cooper, to enjoy the park.

“I’ve been waiting for this thing to open since I moved here in September,” Perez said. “I’m very happy (because) it’s not even five minutes from our house. It’s really cool."

Anna Thompson, owner of Australian shepherds Adidas and Jordan, said she thinks the park is awesome.

“The shaded areas with the trees are really nice,” Thompson said. “These guys (the dogs) they do a lot of stuff. They absolutely love meeting other dogs.”

Thompson and Perez said they both plan to bring their dogs to the park at least a couple of times a week.