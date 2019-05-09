ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be generous with your praise towards loved ones. You can receive support and forgiveness even when if you've recently tried people's patience.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change the tune, now is the time to switch up the dance. You can continue to be at odds with a loved one or you can initiate a compromise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make important phone calls, send emails and text messages early in the day while your concentration and accuracy are at their peak. Listen carefully, your partner could have some valuable insights.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your flirtatious side may rise to the surface even when you are struggling to appear dignified at a prim and proper business function.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take advantage of opportunities to mend fences rather than complaining about the person who pulled them down. Pay attention to details, those in authority may expect you to perform according to guidelines and standards.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may be more comfortable if you can work with a buddy or sidekick. Spend extra time with a romantic partner while a spell of tender understanding permeates your key relationship.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Forgiveness may be offered but you will need to be gracious and sincere to get results. An innocent flirtation could be misunderstood so avoid any situation that could stir up jealous feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your personal warmth will thaw out a cold reception. When everyone is being cautious and correct your ability to say or do something endearing can easily makes others relax.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make social plans well in advance so you won't spend the weekend alone. Get paperwork in order before making decisions regarding the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are usually willing to carry your fair share of responsibility. The difference might be that a partner or loved one is willing to accept their role in a more helpful and cooperative way, lightening your load.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money can slip through your fingers quickly if you buy a pricey latte here and a bag of gourmet chips there. Don't spend your dollars unless the purchase brings a smile to your face.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be cautious, you could be in love with the idea of being in love and may not be discriminating about your choice of romantic playmates and hookups.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Don't count your chickens before they hatch in July when you could easily jump to the wrong conclusions about someone or something. Wishful thinking might cause you to overlook someone's flaws or something's fine print. Late September and early October your judgement is better than usual, making this a good time for crucial decisions and beneficial changes. You may be inspired by something or someone that uplifts your outlook on life. A vacation or romantic getaway will fit in perfectly with your plans.