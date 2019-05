CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Police Department will host the Crestview Area Chamber of Commerce's Business After Hours in conjunction with its own open house.

The event, set for 5:30-7 p.m. May 9 at the CPD, 201 Stilwell Blvd., Crestview.

Observe demonstrations, meet department personnel and K-9s, and check out police vehicles during the event. Parents may also get their children fingerprinted at the event.