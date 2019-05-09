The monthly meeting of the Gulf County Democrats is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET Monday at the Port St. Joe Garden Center at 216 8th Street.

The 2019 Florida Legislative Session wrapped up last Saturday with passage of a $91.1 billion state budget. During the 61-day session, lawmakers filed nearly 3,500 bills and resolutions, but passed less than 200.

Attorney and activist Alvin Peters will discuss notable bills that passed and those that didn’t, and provide a look ahead to priorities in 2020.

Everyone is welcome. Food and drinks will be served. To RSVP and for more information, please email DEC.Gulf@gmail.com.