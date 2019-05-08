FORT WALTON BEACH — Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on seven felony charges and one misdemeanor Wednesday morning after he allegedly hit his pregnant girlfriend.

He also shoved her teenage brother and displayed a firearm during an argument, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Toomer, 37, began hitting his girlfriend during an argument at her home on Colonial Court about 12:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

Two teens pulled her into a bedroom to try to protect her, but said Toomer busted down the door and continued striking her. A 15-year old who hit Toomer in the head with a bottle to try to stop him said Toomer then shoved him. Toomer pulled a 9 mm handgun from his right hip and told the group he would use it, the Sheriff's Office reported.

When deputies arrived, Toomer initially refused to come out of the house but did come out after about 10 minutes. Deputies found the gun inside of a box in the house, hidden under two packages of tile, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Toomer was charged with aggravated battery-offender knew victim was pregnant, display of a weapon during a felony, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, felony criminal mischief, child abuse, felony violation of probation, resisting arrest without violence and tampering with evidence.