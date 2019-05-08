TALLAHASSEE — A Florida Bar disciplinary investigation into a February post on Twitter by U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., will continue.

According to a Wednesday statement from Bar officials, the issue has been forwarded to a grievance committee for further review and possible action.

Gaetz, whose district covers Northwest Florida, sent the tweet on Feb. 26, hours before former Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen's Feb. 27 testimony in front of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

In the tweet, widely seen as a possible attempt to intimidate Cohen in advance of his testimony, Gaetz wrote, "Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot..."

In the face of criticism that the tweet might be seen as witness tampering, Gaetz deleted it. He followed the deletion with an apology, posting on Twitter, "It was NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet & I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry."

On Feb. 27, Florida Bar Director of Communications Francine Walker announced that the Bar had opened an investigation, but she did not provide any details on exactly who or what sparked the probe.

"The Florida Bar is aware of the comments made in a tweet ... by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is a Florida Bar member, and I can confirm we have opened an investigation,” Walker wrote in a Feb. 27 email. Walker added then that the bar’s confidentiality rules “do not permit me to provide any other information at this time.”

On Wednesday, Walker issued a statement confirming that the case was continuing, but providing no other information about the specifics of the ongoing probe into Gaetz's tweet.

"The case is now being investigated by a Florida Bar grievance committee but no other information is available other than the status at this time," Walker wrote.

Walker did, however, provide some information on the grievance committee process, which routinely can last from three to six months.

According to Walker, cases go to a grievance committee after Florida Bar counsel determines that allegations warrant further proceedings. The committee comprises community volunteers, at least one-third of whom are not lawyers, within the state judicial district in which the lawyer is based.

The grievance committee chairperson assigns the case to a committee member who serves as the investigating member. After interviewing witnesses and reviewing evidence, the investigating member makes a recommendation to the grievance committee.

"Like a grand jury, the grievance committee decides whether there is probable cause to believe a lawyer violated the Rules Regulating The Florida Bar and whether discipline is warranted," the Wednesday statement noted.

According to the statement, the grievance committee can find that there is no probable cause to believe a violation occurred, or can find no probable cause while also issuing a letter of advice to the attorney. In either instance, the case ends with no discipline.

Beyond that, the grievance committee can recommend mediation or arbitration of a fee dispute; issue a finding of minor misconduct, or recommend diversion to a practice and professionalism enhancement program.

If the grievance committee determines there is probable cause to believe discipline is warranted, Florida Bar counsel files a formal complaint against the lawyer with the Supreme Court of Florida.

"Most lawyer discipline cases are settled without a trial," Walker noted in the Wednesday email. "However, the lawyer may contest the complaint. If that happens, the case moves to the trial phase."

Gaetz did not immediately respond Wednesday to a phone call and text message seeking comment on the ongoing Florida Bar probe. But CNN reported Wednesday that Jillian Lane Wyant, chief of staff in Gaetz's Washington office, said, "Congressman Gaetz remains confident that the Florida Bar will not impair his vigorous and successful representation of his district."