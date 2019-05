CRESTVIEW — National Police Week is May 13-19. The Crestview Police Department will have a service recognizing officers who died while protecting their communities, and honor those who continue to serve in Crestview.

The ceremony, open to the public, is 6:15 a.m. May 13 at the flagpole outside the Whitehurst Building/Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Blvd., Crestview. The CPD Chaplaincy Division will conduct the brief service.