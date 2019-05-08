SANTA ROSA COUNTY — Six brand new BMWs were destroyed after a Freightliner commercial semi truck carrying the vehicles caught fire on the Blackwater River Bridge Tuesday night.

William Jeff Morris, 51 of Loganville, Georgia, was traveling west on Interstate 10 approaching the bridge just south of Milton at 9:45 p.m., according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol. After traveling onto the bridge, a fire developed within the trailer's structure that caused six of the loaded passenger cars to become fully engulfed in flames.

Morris stopped the truck on the westbound paved shoulder of the bridge and disconnected the truck from the trailer. He was able to save his truck and three loaded cars that were attached to the truck from being burned.

One westbound lane of the bridge was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the roadway. This event caused "repairable" damage to the bridge's concrete overlay surface.

Florida Department of Transportation representatives and engineers responded to asses the damage and inspect the bridge's structure. They determined there was no structural damage and made the appropriate repairs while highway construction personnel were on scene.

Both westbound lanes on the bridge were opened at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The six BMW passenger cars and the car hauler trailer were totally destroyed. No one was injured during the incident and the cause of the fire is being investigated by the trucking company and their auto insurance representatives.