CRESTVIEW — Students at Walker Elementary School now have new tennis shoes thanks to high school students at Joy Fellowship.

The Joy Fellowship senior high youth group prays about how to help in the community every year. In August 2018, members say the Lord put Walker Elementary School in their hearts.

Joy Fellowship’s Associate Youth Pastor, Joe Butryn, said he wasn’t sure how to help until after he spoke with the school’s principal, Lorna Carnley, about the needs of the students.

Carnley mentioned that approximately 65% of the students were either on the free or reduced lunch program — and a lot of students in the school needed tennis shoes.

Carnley asked Butryn if the youth group could collect 300 pairs of shoes by May 1. Butryn said yes and the group began the drive in September.

Butryn said the drive made sense and reminded him of his youth.

“I was that kid that didn’t have shoes and had holes in shoes,” said Butryn. “That’s the way it is for a lot kids, it’s all around.”

Butryn said he had faith that the group would meet the goal.

“I didn’t have any doubt,” Butryn said. “The Lord always provides.”

In order to reach their goal, the group held a pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebee’s. All of the money from the tickets sold to the breakfast went towards paying for shoes.

Some youth even donated their own money.

While the money for the shoe collection came primarily from the work of the youth group, Butryn said one of the biggest factors in the drive’s success was prayer.

“We may be a smaller church in the community, but with prayer we can make a big impact," he said

Throughout the year, the group dropped off tennis shoes at the school. The final 58 pairs of tennis shoes were dropped off on May 1, achieving the group’s goal.

“It’s a blessing that we can help other people,” said Butryn. “That’s what I try to impart on the group is that we need to give back to the community and help those who need it.

“We can show them the love of Christ with something as simple as a pair of shoes."