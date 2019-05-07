PANAMA CITY BEACH — A Louisiana man drowned Tuesday after police say he was trying to help a distressed friend in the Gulf of Mexico.

Maurice Cousin, 53, of Slidell, Louisiana, was pulled from the water in the area of 15817 Front Beach Road Tuesday afternoon. Panama City Beach Police say Cousin was attempting to help a friend who was distressed in the water when he became tired and disappeared under the water for several minutes.

Bystanders were able to pull Cousin from the water, but he was unresponsive and not breathing. Lifeguards began administering CPR until EMS arrived and continued life-saving measures. Cousin was then transported to Bay Medical on the Beach where he died.