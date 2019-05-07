For her efforts in shutting down Valdosta State and finishing second in innings pitched in the 2019 Gulf South Conference Softball Championship Tournament, Nora Keehn has named to the All-Tournament Team.



Keehn, a senior from Thibodaux, limited the Blazers to five hits and struck out three batters during the complete game win over VSU on the first day of the tournament hosted by the University of West Florida.



She went on to pitch 18 2/3 innings during the four games posting a 2-1 record with eight strikeouts and 3.00 ERA.