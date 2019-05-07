Farmers know better than anyone that life runs in cycles.

Time to plant. Time to nurture. Time to monitor and let nature take its course. Time to harvest. Time to start the process all over again.

But the same could be said for farmers themselves — except, unlike the crops they plant or herds they manage, we may not be replacing them with the same frequency.

Florida farmers on average are getting older. Thus, we need a way to convince younger Floridians to become farmers or ranchers. Freshman state Rep. Melony Bell had an idea to spur that along. Unfortunately, few in Tallahassee were willing to listen.

Fifty years ago, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data, the average age of a Florida farmer was about 52. By 2002 that had increased to 57. As of 2017, the most recent year available, the average age of “primary producers” working Florida’s farms was almost 61.

Some USDA data suggest more younger Florida residents, especially those under 35, are venturing into agriculture. That is a positive trend that must continue for the health of Florida’s $8 billion a year agriculture industry — unless we want to face the alternative: bulldozing all that land for new housing subdivisions and strip malls.

Bell, a Fort Meade Republican, proposed a program to help younger farmers and ranchers get started.

Under her plan, the Florida Department of Agriculture would have provided grants of between $5,000 and $20,000 to match dollar for dollar what prospective farmers planned to spend for equipment or other materials.

The program would have been open to farmers or ranchers, their employees, or those active in Future Farmers of America for at least a year. Applicants had to be between 18 and 35 and have operated a farm or ranch for less than 10 years.

The Agriculture Department would have been responsible for drafting rules, including how to recover taxpayers’ money if the applicants failed to meet performance measures.

Admittedly, the amount Bell sought may not have affected many people. In theory, it could have maxed out at 40 applicants.

On the other hand, with the state set to spend $90 billion in 2020, $200,000 is little more than a rounding error. So lawmakers had little grounds to object to her request, which could have helped.

The USDA reports that in Florida the market value of machinery and equipment runs on average nearly $73,000 per farm. That has doubled in the last 20 years. The average value of land and buildings devoted to agriculture has also peaked. That suggests start-up costs could prove an impediment for newcomers. Thus, to help them, it’s disappointing that Bell’s idea didn’t get more traction.

Bell’s office told us she will try again in 2020. Good. We encourage her to keep this idea alive. If more young people are showing an interest in farming, we need to encourage and facilitate that. This grant initiative could help.

This editorial originally appeared in the Lakeland Ledger.