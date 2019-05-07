FORT WALTON BEACH — The room was packed Tuesday at the University of West Florida Emerald Coast campus.

The crowd, made up mostly of women, gathered for the annual Okaloosa County Commission on the Status of Women’s (OCCSW) Women of Honor event.

Jeanne Rief, historian for OCCSW, said that the Commission on the Status of Women was first established in 1946 by the United Nations. The Okaloosa chapter, however was not founded until 1995, after the Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution to approve it. The group was originally called the Okaloosa County Women’s Hall of Fame.

“The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor women who have made significant contributions to the improvement of women and citizens of Okaloosa County,” Rief said to the crowd. “Most of the women are true pioneers in the community.”

At Tuesday’s event, 20 local women were inducted. Most have served in the public realm in some way either by leading nonprofits, women’s health initiatives, environmental preservation projects or other significant services. Of the 2019 honorees, two women were nominated posthumously: Paula Riggs and Catherine Prince.

Sarah Marcrom, who received her mother Paula Riggs’ certificate, said she felt the significance of her mother’s contribution to the community during the induction ceremony.

“She loved this community so well, she loved it for a long time,” Marcrom said. “It means a lot for her to be recognized after she passed. Just to look around the room and see all of the women who worked so hard for equality, today it hit me that I’m standing on my mother’s shoulders.”

Another group of women, dubbed the “Magnificent Seven,” were inducted together. The group represented the female employees of the Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce. This was the first year the OCCSW has inducted honorees in a group format.

One woman in the chamber group, Patricia Payne, noted that this was actually her second nomination to the Women of Honor, as she was inducted in 2012 for creating a cultural awareness committee for the chamber.

“I’m just a people person and I love it,” she said of her job at the chamber. “I was in shock that my name was actually part of it. I said, ‘Are you serious?’ But it’s very nice, it’s very much of an honor.”

The 2019 Women of Honor inductees are: Michael Baugh, Megan Betancourt, Barbara Britt, Shari Flowers Bruns, Mary Gutierrez, Linda Sue Heller, Tracy McCreary, Sara Michaelson, Julie Sacco Porterfield, Catherine Prince, Paula Riggs, Elia Saxor, Laurel Vermillion, Eppi Azzaretto, Debbie Dodge, Chrissy Flanigan, Rachelle Graves, Patricia Payne, Dayna Stinebiser and Camille Webster.

The names of all current and past OCCSW honorees are on display on a large plaque in the Emerald Coast UWF library in Fort Walton Beach. For more information on the organization or to nominate a woman for next year's event, visit www.occsw.org.